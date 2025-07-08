NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers with training camp lurking

4. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP and played his heart out last season, and it still wasn’t enough for the Bills to get past the Kansas City Chiefs.

At some point, you have to wonder how long Allen can keep it up. He’s been playing at a video game-like level for quite some time, and at some point, you just feel like that pressure is going to get to him.

But we’ve seen Allen win as an efficient quarterback and we’ve seen him win when he’s playing more reckless and turning the ball over more frequently. He seems to be able to adapt to whatever.

The Bills have made some important upgrades to their defensive front this offseason, but we don’t see a couple of them (Larry Ogunjobi, Michael Hoecht) until later in the year. My guess is, we’ll be talking about how the rich are about to get richer at that point with the Bills likely just rolling to another stellar regular season record.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. The Chiefs’ dynasty has lived on long enough at this point that they are hated by the majority of NFL fans out there, and people are trying every way they possibly can to poke holes in what they’ve been able to accomplish since Patrick Mahomes took over in 2018 as the starter.

The Chiefs are just a great team that’s great in situational football, but it’s fair to critique them for the way they’ve played offensively over the last two seasons. They have ranked 15th in scoring each of the last two years, and that figure is mind-boggling when you consider how good their defense has been.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes know they have to be better offensively this year, and I think we’ll see a bit of a resurgence from no. 15, even as much success as the Chiefs have had anyway.