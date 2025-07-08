NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers with training camp lurking

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFL, but they’re not the best team in the NFL.

Sorry, Eagles fans.

You’ll have to settle for No. 2 for the time being, but there’s plenty of reason to believe this team is still the best in the NFC. The Eagles have a core of players returning offensively that should have that unit humming once again, even with the departure of Kellen Moore. They have drafted well defensively in recent years and are going to be counting on more young players to step in for the departed.

Notably, we’re looking at pass rusher Jalyx Hunt to build off of what he did in the postseason, especially in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs. Hunt was a key player in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, and the team is confident enough in his abilities that they let Josh Sweat walk in free agency.

If any team can weather the storm of offseason change, it’s this one. And if there are any weaknesses, you already know Howie Roseman will be aggressive in pursuing solutions.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The best team in the NFL, the most complete roster, the team that seemingly has everything is the Baltimore Ravens.

I cannot discern a weakness on this Ravens roster. Maybe Ravens fans who are more critical of the team, in general, will point something out, but it’s hard to be any degree of pessimistic about this team entering 2025.

The Ravens need only to get it done on the field. They have pretty much mastered the regular season at this point, but they keep failing at the final boss. Just like the Bills, the Ravens can’t get past a certain point in the postseason right now. Can they finally get it done this year?

It has to happen…right? If I were a betting man, I’d be taking the Ravens to win it all this coming season.