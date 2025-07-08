NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers with training camp lurking

30. New York Jets

The New York Jets were almost unanimously considered as being one of the top 10 overall teams in the NFL heading into last season. It’s kind of wild how things turned out for them.

Aaron Rodgers and his crew are officially gone. The Jets fired GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh in the middle of the season. They brought in two rookies for the GM and head coach roles this season with Darren Mougey in the GM chair and Aaron Glenn as the team’s new head coach.

The addition of Justin Fields in NFL free agency at quarterback will really be the determining factor for this team. Are the Jets going to have to pivot at quarterback in the middle of the year? Have we already seen the best of Justin Fields as a pro? Or are the stars going to align for this team? There’s talent here, but even with some big upside, there’s major downside.

29. New Orleans Saints

I want to go on record here in the offseason and just state that I don’t think the New Orleans Saints are going to be nearly as bad as people seem to think they will be. I think we have to be honest about the Saints being in arguably the worst quarterback situation of any team in the league, which is going to make it a potentially rough start for first-year head coach Kellen Moore.

The duo of Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough isn’t striking fear into anybody, but the Saints have too good of a roster to bottom out the way that some people seem to think. Now, if this team suffers a bunch of injuries like they did last year, then all bets are off. But it’s hard to see a team with this much talent on both sides of the ball winning less than five games, even with their quarterback situation.

Maybe the Saints find a way to upgrade that position with a veteran before the start of the season…