NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers with training camp lurking

20. Chicago Bears

It’s possible that the Chicago Bears are the most overrated team of the 2025 offseason. Just like last offseason, it seems like we’ve hit the restart button on the expectations for the Bears, and maybe more specifically, Caleb Williams.

There are plenty of reasons for optimism. You should be believing the best is yet to come for Williams under new head coach Ben Johnson. You should be excited about this team’s offensive weapons. You should feel like the Bears made substantial upgrades on the offensive line.

With all that in mind, this team still has questions in the pass rush department, and Williams took more sacks last year than Johnson is just going to be able to fix with the snap of a finger. I am approaching the Bears with cautious optimism.

19. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have a chance to make a huge leap up the AFC standings this coming season. I don’t think any of us really appreciated what Mike Vrabel did for the Tennessee Titans while he was there, short of the toilet video during the 2020 NFL Draft.

But that was a long time ago.

The former NFL Coach of the Year had the Titans legitimately competing for an AFC title, and I felt he was wrongfully scapegoated with the Titans. The decision to trade AJ Brown has haunted that team ever since it was made.

But the Titans’ mistake can be New England’s gain. The former Patriot linebacker is now in the head coach’s chair and he’s got one of the most improved rosters – on paper – in the league.