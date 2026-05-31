NFL Power Rankings: Biggest roster weakness for every AFC West team in 2026

2. Los Angeles Chargers: Wide receiver

The Chargers' leading receiver in the 2025 season was veteran Keenan Allen, who is once again just sitting around in free agency.

Allen might be able to roll out of bed and lead the Chargers in targets, but that doesn't mean the team should be settling for that option.

They've still gott Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, but is either of those guys going to be able to be a featured weapon in Mike McDaniel's offense? The Chargers went out after the NFL Draft and picked up David Njoku to join promising young tight end Oronde Gadsden, and they might be setting up to feature those guys more in the offense this season.

Still, a featured weapon at the wide receiver position would benefit the Chargers so much.

The other consideration here was obviously the offensive line, which remains a question mark until we see Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt back at full strength. Those guys will be critical to the Chargers' offensive success, and if they're not healthy, it could be a problem once again.

1. Denver Broncos: Linebacker

Ironically, the Denver Broncos' biggest roster weakness is also a position where they prioritized continuity over alternatives in free agency or the NFL Draft.

The Broncos re-signed veterans Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad ahead of NFL Free Agency, and on some level, it makes sense. Vance Joseph has been the defensive coordinator in Denver since 2023, and communicating his defense is not the easiest thing in the world. In fact, Dre Greenlaw said after the 2025 season that it was similar to learning to speak Spanish.

The Broncos cut Greenlaw not long after that.

Since the Greenlaw signing didn't work out, people figured the Broncos would go after top linebacker prospects in the NFL Draft, but they didn't. They drafted Red Murdock with the literal last pick in the draft, then gave UDFA Taurean York a huge guarantee to come compete.

But this is -- on paper -- the weak link of a defense that expects to be elite once again in 2026.