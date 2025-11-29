NFL Power Rankings: Drake Maye and Bo Nix top second-year QB rankings

There were six passers who went in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and now in year two, it's clear that severl teams found their franchise QB. All six QBs went in the first 12 picks, and many of them did show a lot of promise as a rookie.

But things have taken off for a few of them here in a crucial second season in the NFL, which is typically when some of them can takeoff and reach new heights. We have indeed seen this, as three of them are in a position to be division winners.

Let's power rank the second-year QB class as the 2025 NFL Season continues.

Drake Maye and Bo Nix are the top second-year passers as 2025 continues

6. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy has made just a handful of starts in the NFL, but it's nearly all-time bad stuff from the second-year QB. The former Michigan QB has struggled to stay healthy as well and has missed a ton of time on task due to injuries. It's just super clear now that McCarthy is not an NFL-caliber QB, and he might not even be a backup-caliber QB at this point. There isn't much to like about what he's done in the NFL, and the Vikings might be ready to move on.

5. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr has also been bad thus far in his short NFL career, and it's a bit of a disappointment, as the Atlanta Falcons have a ton of talent on offense that most teams simply do not have. Penix suffered a knee injury and is done for the rest of the season as well, so the injuries are still a concern.

Penix is no. 5 in our second year QB rankings, as things just have not gone well for him in the NFL