NFL Power Rankings: Drake Maye and Bo Nix top second-year QB rankings

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels has not played a ton this year and has not been available for his team after an insane rookie season in 2024. Simply put, the best ability is availability, so Daniels takes a huge hit in our second-year QB rankings because of an absent 2025 season.

Daniels and the Commanders did come within one game of the Super Bowl in 2024, so that had to be good for something.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams still has to clean up some of the smaller things, but he's got that 'it' factor about him and is someone who has been able to will his team to victory, which is good for something. Williams' Chicago Bears are in a position to win the NFC North as well, and it's clear that Chicago does have a franchise QB on their hands.

Can they close out the deal and become NFC North champions in 2025?

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has started 28 games in the NFL. The Broncos are 19-9 in those games and are in a position to win the AFC West for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. Nix has been great and has turned into one of the more clutch QBs in the NFL. Sure, the defense is outstanding, but you would be lying to yourself if you said Nix hasn't been a heavy contributor this year.

Nix has also been the most consistent QB of his entire class thus far.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is an MVP candidate this year and is on the only team in the NFL that has double-digit wins as Week 13 continues. The New England Patriots have been outstanding this year and could take back the AFC East for their own. Maye does take a lot of sacks, but that is going to change as he gets further into his NFL career. Maye has been the best second-year QB overall.