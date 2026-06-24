NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most underrated player in 2026

14. Los Angeles Chargers: Teair Tart, defensive lineman

For the life of me, I can't figure out why Teair Tart was just inexplicably floating around the league from 2023-24. And it wasn't like he was unproven at that point.

Tart spent the majority of his first four NFL seasons with the Titans, and had 8 tackles for loss during the 2023 season when he was cut. The Houston Texans immediately scooped him up, but then also immediately let him go. The Chargers capitalized on that mistake, and have given Tart a 3-year extension worth $37.5 million in total money and $20 million in guarantees.

He's an elite run defender (9th vs. the run per PFF), and knows how to be disruptive as a pass rusher without consistently getting hands on the QB. He has 6 batted passes over the last two seasons.

13. Buffalo Bills: Ty Johnson, running back

Generally speaking, Ty Johnson has been one of the most underrated backs in the league over the last handful of years. There is a reason why the Buffalo Bills have kept him around for four years now.

Johnson doesn't put up the most ridiculous numbers or anything, and the Bills have a lot of mouths to feed with James Cook and Ray Davis also adding tremendous value to that backfield. But Johnson can play all three downs on top of special teams.

He's fresh off of a year in which he racked up a career-high 703 all-purpose yards and five total TDs. Over the last two seasons, Johnson has nine total touchdowns and 7.2 yards per touch from scrimmage.