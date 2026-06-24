NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most underrated player in 2026

12. Pittsburgh Steelers: Darnell Washington, tight end

The Pittsburgh Steelers just rewarded Darnell Washington with a surprise contract extension: 4 years, $42 million, and $21 million guaranteed. The Steelers don't think Washington is underrated, but the rest of the league might have been surprised they valued him to that degree.

The numbers paint an interesting story.

Washington, despite being one of the biggest tight ends in the NFL (literally) at 6-foot-7, 264 pounds, ranked 7th at his position with 11.7 yards per reception last season. He was the 15th-highest graded overall TE by PFF last season despite being one of three at his position getting extensive work in Pittsburgh last season. Among tight ends with at least 40 targets and 10 games played last season, he was #1 in yards after the catch per reception (7.4).

11. Houston Texans: Jayden Higgins, wide receiver

Perhaps it's because the Houston Texans' offense struggled mightily by comparison to the dominance of their defense, but Jayden Higgins probably should have gotten a lot more hype than he did for his performance as a rookie and the #2 target alongside Nico Collins.

Higgins caught six touchdown passes as a rookie, only dropped three of his 68 total targets, and had 525 receiving yards with 12.8 yards per reception.

He should be in line for a breakout year in 2026 as one of the featured weapons in Houston's passing game.