NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most underrated player in 2026

10. Cleveland Browns: Ronnie Hickman, safety

Although the Cleveland Browns have almost completely turned over their roster over the course of the past couple of years, safety Ronnie Hickman has quietly developed into somewhat of a stud.

He's coming off of the best year of his young career so far, playing and starting all 17 games for the Browns last season with 2 interceptions, 103 total tackles, and a career-high 7 passes defensed. In three seasons with over 1800 snaps played defensively, he's only been credited with giving up three total touchdowns as the closest player in coverage.

Last season, PFF graded Hickman the 11th-best coverage safety in the entire NFL. Especially considering he was an undrafted free agent back in 2023 out of Ohio State, Hickman has played well above anyone's expectations when he was coming out, and is still improving in all aspects of his game.

9. Baltimore Ravens: Roger Rosengarten, right tackle

Roger Rosengarten has quietly emerged as one of the top 25 (or so) offensive tackles in the NFL over the past couple of seasons for the Baltimore Ravens.

As a 2nd-round pick out of Washington back in 2024, the expectation of developing into a starter was expected, but Rosengarten has been on a much faster upward trajectory than anticipated.

He graded as the 25th-best overall tackle in the NFL by PFF, and ranked in the top half of the league at the position in both pass blocking and run blocking. He's got a balanced skill set, and has played all 34 games he's been eligible for over his first two NFL seasons.

He's also only been called for holding one time in 1,948 snaps.