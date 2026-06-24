NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most underrated player in 2026

6. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, guard

As a former 1st-round pick, you expect Peter Skoronski to be one of the best at his position in the NFL. Unfortunately, because the Titans haven't been good, you really don't hear much about him.

Frankly, you don't hear much about offensive guard play, in general.

But Skoronski, the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has developed into one of the top offensive guards in the entire NFL. PFF graded him as the 6th-best overall guard during the 2025 season with the 2nd-best pass blocking grade in the entire league. He only allowed 1 quarterback hit all season.

Over the last two seasons, he's been called for 6 holding penalties, but he cut that number from 4 to 2 in 2025. If he can continue to clean that area of his game up, he might be in line for some All-Pro votes.

5. Miami Dolphins: Aaron Brewer, center

We started compiling this list a while back, and the timing was hilarious, because Aaron Brewer received a contract extension after this list was assembled. The Dolphins gave Brewer a 3-year deal worth $52.5 million in total money, a huge contract and huge vote of confidence in one of the league's most overlooked studs.

What makes his contract extension even more impressive is the fact that Miami has been looking for pretty much every way they can to gut the roster of players from the previous regime. So Brewer is also viewed as a foundational piece and culture fit for GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley.

He earned the 2nd-best overall grade last year among centers and was the highest-graded run blocker at the center position. He was named 2nd-team All-Pro last season and is one of the league's best-kept secrets.