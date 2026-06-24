NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most underrated player in 2026

4. Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton, linebacker

Nick Bolton has been a critical piece helping the Chiefs win two Super Bowls since he came into the league, and is one of the NFL's best tackling machines.

On a 17-game average, this guy racks up 141 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss. So, not only is he one of the NFL's best tacklers at the off-ball linebacker position, but he also knows how to scrape off of linemen and make plays in the backfield. He's got such a great feel for attacking gaps and weaving through traffic, making him the perfect fit for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Although the percentage has gone up a bit the past two seasons, he has a really respectable missed tackle rate of just 6.1 percent for his NFL career. His 25 total pressures were the 3rd-most of any inside linebacker during the 2025 season.

3. Denver Broncos: JK Dobbins, running back

Although injuries have defined his NFL career up to this point, JK Dobbins is one of the NFL's best running backs when he's actually able to be on the field.

Over the past two seasons, that's only been for a total of 23 games, but the numbers speak for themselves. He was averaging 5.0 yards per carry with the Broncos through 10 games last season, and was top 5 in the NFL in total rushing yards, yards per game, yards per carry, and explosive runs (runs of 10-plus yards).

Dating back to the 2024 season with the Chargers, Dobbins has a 17-game average of 1,240 yards and 9.6 touchdowns. Even with all of the injuries he's been through in his career, Dobbins's explosiveness has not gone anywhere. The Broncos invested in him to the tune of 2 years, $16 million with incentives that can take his deal up to $20 million.

Staying healthy is the biggest "if" for Dobbins, but if that happens, he's proven he can be one of the top 5 backs in the league.