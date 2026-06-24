NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most underrated player in 2026

2. New England Patriots: Marcus Jones, cornerback/return specialist

Coming out of college, Marcus Jones was one of the most intriguing players in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He was an absolute machine in college when it came to playing elite defense from a coverage perspective, making plays on the ball, while also being like a video game cheat code in the return game.

He finished his college career with 10 interceptions and 9 total return touchdowns, 10 return TDs if you include his lone pick-six.

He carried that over into the NFL despite being just 5-foot-8. Jones has been selected to multiple All-Pro teams in his first four years with the Patriots, and is doing the same things he did in college. He already has six career interceptions with the Patriots and is obviously one of the best return men in the entire league with three career punt return TDs, two of them coming last season.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Parker Washington, wide receiver

A 6th-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Parker Washington has defied the odds to become one of the best receivers on a team that is absolutely loaded at the position.

Washington just had a major breakout last year for the Jaguars with 847 receiving yards on 58 catches, averaging a stellar 14.6 yards per reception and racking up 5 touchdowns in the process. On top of being one of the best downfield targets in the NFL last season, Washington has also been elite in the return game with three punt return touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The numbers he put up from Week 9 through the end of the 2025 season would have him on pace for over 1,200 yards and 8 touchdowns over the course of a full year. Now that the Jaguars have seemingly unlocked him in the offense, he's poised for an even bigger role moving forward.