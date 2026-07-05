NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

14. Los Angeles Chargers: David Njoku, tight end

The Chargers already had a really solid young tight end in Oronde Gadsden Jr., but they are doing the right thing by not putting too much pressure on him entering his second season.

Getting an all-around player like David Njoku, who has been in the league since he was a 1st-round pick by the Browns out of Miami back in 2017, is a huge addition for the first year of the Mike McDaniel era offensively.

Njoku has missed 11 total games over the past two seasons combined, and his production has diminished pretty substantially since his prime days with the Browns, but he still had nine touchdowns over the last two seasons combined, and he can be an important weapon for Justin Herbert.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rico Dowdle, running back

He might not be the most highly anticipated newcomer to an AFC roster in 2026, but Rico Dowdle is going to be one of the most important, there is no question.

He had some huge games last season for the Panthers, and is now coming off back-to-back years with over 1,300 yards from scrimmage, setting career bests in every major category. He had back-to-back games early last season against the Dolphins and Cowboys in which he racked up a whopping 473 total yards from scrimmage.

Even though his productivity diminished as the year progressed, he's replacing the very underrated Kenneth Gainwell in Pittsburgh, who leaves behind over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 8 total touchdowns on less than 200 touches.