NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle

Just before the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals made a rather shocking move to send the 10th overall pick to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence, one of the most productive interior linemen in the entire league.

Although Lawrence was credited with just 0.5 sacks last season, he's been one of the most dominant forces on the inside around the league, and the Bengals desperately need what he brings to the table.

Whether Lawrence is the one making plays on the quarterback, or if he's opening them up for someone else, upgrading in the trenches was essential for Cincinnati. If they are able to get back on track as a team this season, it's likely going to be able to be traced back to this trade turning out to be a huge win.

9. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, wide receiver

Entering his second NFL season, there are few young quarterbacks expected to make a bigger leap than Cam Ward. Ward has a stable coaching staff led by Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll. He's also got some important new weapons in the passing game, including free agent signing Wan'Dale Robinson and 4th overall pick Carnell Tate.

Tate isn't on the same level as some other top prospects we've seen at wide receiver in recent years like Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr., but he's got all of the skills NFL teams covet, and could make the Titans look really smart in the near future.

Tate runs exceptional routes, he has strong hands, he has big-play ability, and he's reliable. Getting him to grow alongside Ward is a huge move for GM Mike Borgonzi.