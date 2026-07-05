NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

8. Houston Texans: David Montgomery, running back

The Houston Texans are one of the best all-around tames in the entire NFL, but their major weakness offensively this past season was clearly their running game. They finished 29th in the NFL last season at 3.9 yards per carry, and only managed 59 first-down runs all season by the top two players on their depth chart: Woody Marks and Nick Chubb.

Houston was obviously self-aware in this regard, striking a trade to acquire David Montgomery with the Detroit Lions. Montgomery has played second fiddle to Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit, but he has the type of physicality to really be a boost to that Houston offense.

They are going to be relying on him a significant amount to be a catalyst for balance in their offense.

7. Cleveland Browns: Jared Verse, edge rusher

Although he may not be the high-profile addition in his own trade, the arrival of Jared Verse in Cleveland is going to be under a microscope.

Whether or not it's fair, Jared Verse is always going to be the guy who was traded for Myles Garrett, arguably the best defensive player in modern history. It's crucial that Verse gets off to a good start with the Browns, and fans are going to be eager to find out if trading Garrett was truly worth it.

Even though there's NFL Draft capital still on the way, Verse was the centerpiece of the deal. He's had 69 pressures over the last couple of seasons, 27 QB hits last year alone, and is coming off of a breakthrough year with 7.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.