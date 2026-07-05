NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, quarterback

Although Fernando Mendoza is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated rookies in the entire NFL, we may not see him play for quite some time.

The Raiders' plan -- and hope -- is that Kirk Cousins plays well enough to hold onto the job for the entire season. And you never know...

But as soon as Mendoza steps foot on the field in uniform for even a preseason game, the pressure is going to be on the Raiders to get on with the future of their organization. It's not often you see top draft picks sitting these days, but when is the last time we saw a Heisman winner, National Champion, #1 overall pick sit for a truly extended period of time?

Baker Mayfield in 2018 might be the last. Raider Nation is going to be extremely eager for the Mendoza era to get off and running.

5. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenneth Walker, running back

There aren't many offseason additions more exciting than the Kansas City Chiefs adding Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.

Walker was obviously tremendous in the playoffs for the Seahawks last year, but it's interesting that they let him walk in free agency in the first place. Walker dealt with injuries and struggled to 3.7 yards per carry in 2024, but bounced back with over 1,000 rushing yards this past season and a career-high 1,309 yards from scrimmage. He added 417 yards from scrimmage and 4 TDs in the postseason before getting his pay day from Kansas City.

And have the Chiefs truly needed an individual player more than this in the Patrick Mahomes era? Mahomes is coming off of a major knee surgery, and the Chiefs' running game has been letting him down. Walker will be expected to pick up with the Chiefs right where he left off in the Super Bowl against the Patriots.