NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

4. Baltimore Ravens: Trey Hendrickson, edge rusher

The decision by Trey Hendrickson to bolt for a division rival in NFL Free Agency was completely overshadowed by the fact that the Ravens reneged on a trade to acquire Maxx Crosby just before this deal was struck.

The Ravens all but introduced Crosby to the media before they failed his physical, sent him back to the Raiders, and welcomed Hendrickson as their impact addition of the offseason...Keeping their draft picks in the process.

Hendrickson has been one of the best pass rushers in the league when he's on his game, but he also has to prove he can return to form after missing 10 games last season. Especially considering the Ravens essentially cancelled the Crosby trade to sign Hendrickson, his performance this season is going to be heavily scrutinized.

3. Buffalo Bills: DJ Moore, wide receiver

Since the Buffalo Bills said goodbye to Stefon Diggs, their wide receiver position has struggled. Khalil Shakir is great at his job, but he's not the type of WR1 best suited to maximize this Buffalo Bills offense.

Joe Brady, now the head coach of the Bills, has had DJ Moore in the past. When Brady was the OC in Carolina (2020, 2021), Moore had a couple of the best years of his NFL career. He even averaged an outrageous 18.1 yards per reception during the 2020 season.

One of the only issues is, Moore is going to be 29 this season, and he's played a lot of football over the last five-plus years. He hasn't missed a single game in five seasons. While that's also a great strength of his (availability serves any pro athlete well), there's also a lot of wear and tear on his body.

The Bills need at least a couple of good seasons out of Moore, but they need him to be phenomenal this year with a Super Bowl once again on the line.