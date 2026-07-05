NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

2. Denver Broncos: Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver

The Denver Broncos came just one win away from representing the AFC in the Super Bowl this past season, and most people feel like they would have made it if Bo Nix had been able to play.

Nix suffered a fractured ankle in the Divisional Round win against Buffalo, and has been recovering from that during the 2026 offseason. If you need any indication about the Broncos' worry level over Nix's ankle, the proof is in the Jaylen Waddle trade. They aren't concerned about it at all.

The Broncos made a blockbuster deal with Miami, acquiring Waddle for 1st- and 3rd-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, addressing arguably their biggest roster weakness offensively. Bo Nix has desperately needed help. His top healthy receivers in the playoffs were Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Waddle is established as one of the top all-around receivers in the league, and is joining a receiver group that has led the NFL in dropped passes over the past two years.

1. New England Patriots: AJ Brown, wide receiver

It's hard to overstate the importance of the New England Patriots acquiring AJ Brown in their offense.

Although Stefon Diggs's arrival was huge for Drake Maye a year ago, the upgrade from Diggs to Brown is more substantial than anyone in the AFC probably wants to admit. Brown is truly a dominant playmaker at the position, and wanted out of Philadelphia because he wants to prove that.

No NFL team had a more dominant vertical passing attack than the Patriots last season, and Brown should benefit a ton from Josh McDaniels calling plays and Drake Maye throwing passes. Eagles fans certainly won't be rooting for his success, but whether you're eagerly anticipating his New England debut or excited to hate-watch, Brown is going to be one of the most significant new additions in focus around the entire NFL in 2026.