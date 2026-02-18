NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC West offseason situation ranked worst to best

2. Denver Broncos

Cap space: $28.88 million

Draft capital value: 1175.2 points

The Denver Broncos are in a really great position heading into the 2026 offseason. They already had the highest roster retention rate last year, and we would expect much of the same in 2026.

Continuity is a luxury in professional sports, but for a team that just reached the AFC Championship and likely would have gone much further without an injury to quarterback Bo Nix, it's enviable.

The Broncos are around the league average at just under $29 million in cap space with plenty of flexibility on other big-money contracts to add more space. They don't have much premium NFL Draft real estate (reflected in the trade value chart point totals), but they do have five picks in the first four rounds, and six picks in the first five rounds.

With the flexibility this team has built in, no more Russell Wilson dead cap charges, and minimal departing free agents, the Broncos are set up well for a selectively aggressive offseason to add missing pieces to an already great roster.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Cap space: $82.84 million

Draft capital value: 1349.2 points

The Los Angeles Chargers are set up this offseason with a rather staggering $82.84 million in salary cap space and plenty of core pieces already entrenched on the roster.

That's not to say the Chargers are entering this offseason without any needs and can simply spend that money wherever they want. They have significant holes to address with pending free agents, the possibility of the franchise tag being needed, and the offensive line needing plenty of work.

The Chargers are in the best position of any AFC West team this offseason because they have the best overall combination of coaching staff, roster foundation, cap space, and draft capital value. That doesn't mean they're automatically going to put together the best squad in 2026, but they've got a chance to win the offseason olympics yet again.

On top of Jesse Minter leaving for the Ravens' head coaching gig, the Chargers are facing the very real possibility of life without players like veteran Khalil Mack, veteran Tony Jefferson, and others. They need to re-sign Zion Johnson, they need to replace Mekhi Becton, and they could be in the market for a new starting center.

They also have to figure out their situation at receiver with Keenan Allen hitting free agency again.

The team's biggest free agency decision, however is with 2025 trade acquisition Odafe Oweh, whose price skyrocketed after he arrived in Los Angeles last year.