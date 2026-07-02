NFL Power Rankings: every AFC West team’s hardest 4-game stretch

3. Kansas City Chiefs Weeks 12-15

Renewing a heated playoff rivalry on a short week on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills, heading out west for a date with the Los Angeles Rams, and going to the Cincinnati Bengals before a home game with the 2025 AFC Championship-winning New England Patriots is not something the Chiefs love to see.

The worst part about this segment of Kansas City’s schedule is that there is a rare 3-game road trip to start it out with. That on its own is an awful bit of luck. What makes it worse is that it is against a trio of threats who aim to be in the playoff picture late in the season.

Then you host the team who represented the AFC conference in the final game of the season last year. Not to mention the New England Patriots improved during the offseason. This is a brutal patch for the Chiefs to go through in 2026.

2. Los Angeles Chargers Weeks 3-6

Going to Buffalo, then the Seattle Seahawks before hosting your 2025 division-winning Denver Broncos and wrapping up this portion of the schedule by going to Kansas City is not favorable by any means for the Chargers.

Much like the Chiefs, Los Angeles is staring at a trio of road games during this stretch. However, not all of those matchups are in a row. That said, a pair of divisional games, in a row, no less, is a difficult way to end it.

Not to mention there are road dates in some of the rowdiest stadiums in the league, including the Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks.

1. Denver Broncos Weeks 3-6

Playing host to the new and improved Los Angeles Rams, heading to San Francisco and the division rival Chargers, before finishing on a short week at home against the Seattle Seahawks is the hardest portion of any schedule in the AFC West.

The Chargers matchup will always be difficult, considering it is a divisional matchup. However, staring down the gauntlet that is the triple threat of the NFC West on either side of that game will make this a nightmare for Denver. Much worse is that the Broncos face Seattle on a Thursday, meaning that there is no rest for the weary after a divisional battle with the Chargers.

All in all, it could be worse for the Broncos. At least they have a pair of home games in this brutal 4-game stretch.