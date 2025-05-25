NFL Power Rankings: Every head coach-quarterback duo ranked ahead of OTAs

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin & Mason Rudolph

I want to be as respectful to Mike Tomlin as possible with this list, so he’s the tide raising the boats in the harbor here. If Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback, I think the duo of Tomlin and Rodgers is unquestionably in the top 16 and it feels like Rodgers is motivated to come back soon. But with Mason Rudolph out there, this team would have to scrape and claw and fight for those nine wins they’ve become accustomed to under Tomlin. It would arguably be his greatest challenge yet.

23. Atlanta Falcons: Raheem Morris & Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons have one of the most intriguing head coach and quarterback duos in the league. Despite an in-season quarterback change, Raheem Morris almost led the Falcons to an NFC South title in his first year on the job. He made an incredibly difficult but correct decision to bench Kirk Cousins when he did, and the conviction he and GM Terry Fontenot had about Penix Jr. seems to have been spot on. I could see them being the top sleeper duo in the league.

22. Chicago Bears: Ben Johnson & Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears might have made the best head coach hire in the entire 2025 offseason, and Caleb Williams sure hopes so. Nobody took more sacks last year with more time in the pocket than Williams, who desperately needs a head coach like Johnson to come in and help speed up his internal clock. However they make it happen, I think these two are going to figure out a way to work really well together because Johnson is a mastermind at enhancing his players’ strengths.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars: Liam Coen & Trevor Lawrence

There are a couple of things with this ranking. I think it would be totally fair to disagree with this. Admittedly, when I think of Trevor Lawrence, I’m still living in 2022 and the first half of 2023 a little bit. I can’t help but believe the best with him. And while Liam Coen might be goofy in some ways, he’s been great for his quarterbacks. I think these two are going to work really well together and this organization will take a step forward in 2025.