NFL Power Rankings: Every head coach-quarterback duo ranked ahead of OTAs

4. Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay & Matthew Stafford

For my money, I’m taking Sean McVay as the best overall head coach in the NFL. I just don’t think there’s anybody who does a better job of playing the chess game, assembling a staff around him, identifying talent for his team, and developing guys with every sort of NFL Draft pedigree you can think of. Not only that, but McVay is able to develop the UDFAs just as well as he can manage the superstars. He and Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl their first year together and I think they’re positioned to win another in 2025.

3. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Sirianni & Jalen Hurts

There are a lot of folks out there who don’t love Nick Sirianni as a head coach and plenty of others who dislike Jalen Hurts as a standalone starting quarterback in the NFL. Yet somehow, these guys work extremely well together. They do a great job of playing their roles and doing their jobs consistently. Sirianni has surrounded himself with great coaches and Hurts made a great adjustment to his game last year to limit mistakes. And it resulted in another Lombardi for Philly.

2. Baltimore Ravens: John Harbaugh & Lamar Jackson

The luster has worn off of John Harbaugh’s Super Bowl win back in the 2012 season a little bit, but he’s undoubtedly still one of the best all-around head coaches in the NFL. Harbaugh has the most dynamic quarterback in the NFL as his team’s leader, and I think the Ravens are poised to be the NFL’s best team in 2025 as a result. It’s tough to see these guys losing more than two or three games and there’s only one head coach/QB duo in the league with a better working relationship.

1. Kansas City Chiefs: Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid has always been a great head coach in the NFL, but Patrick Mahomes obviously unlocked his very best as a coach. Reid has been in his bag ever since Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ starter back in 2018, and it’s resulted in the NFL’s latest dynasty. Although these two guys have seen their offensive numbers take a dip over the last couple of years, there’s no question that they are the best head coach-quarterback duo in the league right now, with the hardware to back it up.