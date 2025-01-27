NFL Power Rankings: Every new head coach hire ranked worst to best in 2025

4. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

The New York Jets need to be in it for the long haul with this hire because they are going to have to tear things down on the roster before building it back up. This is such an interesting gig for Aaron Glenn because he was obviously a first-round pick for the Jets back in 1994, so he's making it full-circle here.

More than just a fun story, however, Glenn is not exactly inheriting an empty cupboard with this Jets roster. There's a lot of meat on the bone but there are huge question marks looming with Aaron Rodgers and many pieces on that Jets offense that are holdovers and only in New York because of Rodgers in the first place.

Glenn is getting paired with Darren Mougey, who was with the Broncos from the transition from Peyton Manning to a carousel of QBs and now to Bo Nix. He might be the exact right person for the job because he now knows what not to do at QB and can build the roster Glenn wants.

3. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

It's safe to say that most people believe Ben Johnson was the crown jewel of the 2025 NFL Head Coach cycle, and he very well may be. With that said, I don't know that the job in Chicago is going to be as seamless as just putting his stamp on the organization and things are going to be great.

The Bears definitely have needs all over the offensive line, and we need to see if Caleb Williams is really going to take that step forward under a new head coach. He took way too many sacks this past year and that simply will not fly in the Ben Johnson offense. He's got to get rid of the ball and let his playmakers make plays.

The new Bears' head coach is going from a true ball-distributing point guard to a playmaker at the position. I think he'll do a great job but it might be rocky at first.