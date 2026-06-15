NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's biggest Day 3 NFL Draft steal

14. Carolina Panthers: Sam Hecht, center (5th round)

The center position is often devalued when it comes to the NFL Draft, so a player like Sam Hecht could end up being an immediate steal for the Carolina Panthers. Hecht was considered a possible Day 2 prospect at the center position after starting the last 25 games at Kansas State.

The Panthers brought in Luke Fortner to compete at the center position this offseason, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that Hecht is immediately their best option at that position, even without any NFL experience.

13. Dallas Cowboys: Drew Shelton, offensive tackle (4th round)

There was a time throughout the 2025 college football season when Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton was being discussed as possibly one of the best offensive tackles in the entire class. He had some 1st-round hype at one point.

The Dallas Cowboys scooped him up in the 4th round, and he might be the top swing tackle option on the roster going into this season. He might not beat a player like Terence Steele for a job, but with former 1st-round pick Tyler Guyton struggling when he plays (and struggling to stay healthy), Shelton might get some action in the starting lineup.