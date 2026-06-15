NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's biggest Day 3 NFL Draft steal

12. Seattle Seahawks: Beau Stephens, guard (5th round)

One thing we know every year when it comes to the NFL Draft: Iowa is going to crank out starting-caliber offensive linemen.

With Kirk Ferentz calling the shots, the Hawkeyes always have players NFL teams covet for their rotations, even if they are more on the developmental side. Beau Stephens was drafted after two of his fellow Hawkeye teammates on the offensive line, but he went to a really great situation in Seattle.

The Seahawks didn't have a finished product of an offensive line last year, and Stephens is going to come in being technically sound and ready to play.

11. Los Angeles Rams: CJ Daniels, wide receiver (6th round)

The Los Angeles Rams obviously have one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL right now in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, but will all due respect to perhaps some favorites of the coaching staff in Los Angeles, what else do they have?

The Rams are more likely to give a lot of targets to the tight end position, considering they have about 15 of those on the roster, but the next most targeted receiver on the team last year behind Adams and Nacua was Jordan Whittington, who had 25 targets the entire season.

CJ Daniels has a real shot to impress this offseason, and we know the Rams are willing to give a lot of targets to Day 3 rookies who prove themselves early on.