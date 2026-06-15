NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's biggest Day 3 NFL Draft steal

10. Arizona Cardinals: Reggie Virgil, wide receiver (5th round)

The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of young receivers they're already invested in, but 5th-round pick Reggie Virgil was a really fascinating pickup.

At 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, Virgil is simply too light to make an every-down impact in the NFL as a rookie. He's got to add weight to his frame and be ready to play against bigger, more physical corners. His ability to create separation early in the route as well as make contested catches, could quickly endear him to a new coaching staff.

The Cardinals have every reason to get extended looks at these young players in 2026, so we expect to see players like Virgil getting opportunities when Arizona goes to its 11 personnel looks.

9. Chicago Bears: Keyshaun Elliott, linebacker (5th round)

The Chicago Bears had to overhaul a good amount of their defense this offseason, but that came mostly in the secondary. The linebacker position was another underrated area that got a slight makeover with starter Tremaine Edmunds being replaced in free agency by Devin Bush.

While Bush will be the starter alongside TJ Edwards this year, don't be surprised if Keyshaun Elliott starts to get some looks with the Bears' top defense. It may only be as an injury replacement that he starts on a full-time basis, but Elliott has the athletic traits and instincts to be a long-term starter in the NFL.

He had 14 tackles for loss at Arizona State last year and is always around the football.