NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's biggest Day 3 NFL Draft steal

8. Detroit Lions: Jimmy Rolder, linebacker (4th round)

The Detroit Lions took a couple of local products in their 2026 NFL Draft class, including 2nd-round pick Derrick Moore off the edge and 4th-round pick Jimmy Rolder at the linebacker position. Rolder was a really interesting pickup because he was only a one-year starter at Michigan, but what he flashed this past season could make this pick look like highway robbery in short order.

The Lions lost Alex Anzalone this offseason, so they're looking to replace 1,004 snaps in their defense. While Rolder didn't have a ton of experience at Michigan, he could benefit from playing alongside a veteran and core player like Jack Campbell.

Even with players like Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez, Rolder could find his way into the mix early on.

7. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Lance, wide receiver (4th round)

The New Orleans Saints doubled up at the wide receiver position in the first four rounds of this year's draft, using their top pick on Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson before going after a sleeper in North Dakota State's Bryce Lance in the 4th round.

At 6-foot-4, 204 pounds, Lance runs a blazing 4.34 in the 40-yard dash, freaky athletic traits, and big-play ability in the vertical passing game.

The Saints' wide receiver position is a wide-open competition behind Chris Olave right now, and that likely includes Tyson. While the pecking order on paper won't include Lance among the top 3 players in targets, he could end up in that mix by the end of the season as there are a lot of durability concerns with this Saints receiver room.

Although the adjustment from the FCS level will be something to monitor, Lance is one of the most talented Day 3 picks in the entire conference.