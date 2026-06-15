NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's biggest Day 3 NFL Draft steal

6. San Francisco 49ers: Carver Willis, offensive lineman (4th round)

The San Francisco 49ers could be having an open competition this offseason at the left guard position, and nobody should be shocked if Carver Willis wins it.

Willis is a classic short-armed college tackle prospect who will kick inside to the guard position at the next level, and he has the type of athletic traits and sound technique to be an asset for a team like the 49ers right away.

Right now, 2025 7th-round pick Connor Colby is penciled in as the 49ers' starting left guard. He played 452 snaps last year, and PFF was not kind to him with their overall grades. Willis should have a really good shot at early playing time if he can be a quick study on the interior.

5. Atlanta Falcons: Harold Perkins, linebacker (6th round)

This is simply a personal favorite selection of mine, but it's possible we could see Harold Perkins fill one of the most underrated vacancies around the NFC this coming season.

The Falcons lost veteran linebacker Kaden Elliss in free agency to their rival New Orleans Saints, and not so quietly for them, that is a huge loss. Christian Harris is the favorite right now to replace Elliss, but Perkins might have the best long-term upside at the position.

Once a top-ranked recruit and Freshman All-American at LSU, Perkins' college career (and NFL Draft stock) was derailed by injuries. After his freshman season at LSU, there was legitimate 1st-round hype around his name for the future. He can do it all from the linebacker position, but where he could be the ideal replacement for Kaden Elliss is as an off-ball pressure player. Perkins is a great ball of clay for Jeff Ulbrich to quickly mold into an impact NFL Draft steal.