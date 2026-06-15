NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's biggest Day 3 NFL Draft steal

4. Washington Commanders: Joshua Josephs, edge rusher (5th round)

While the Dallas Cowboys catch a lot of flak for their horrendous defense last year (rightfully so), the Commanders probably don't catch enough.

This is the team that allowed more yards than any other team last season, and they were one of the worst teams in the league against the run, against the pass, creating takeaways -- you name it. Going into last season, we all talked plenty about the Commanders' pass rush lacking on paper, nad they apparently agreed.

They went out in free agency and got Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, but they also turned down a 4th-round pick in 2027 to select Joshua Josephs out of Tennessee in round 5. Josephs had 15 sacks and 6 forced fumbles over the last two years at Tennessee, and could be an immediate factor in the Commanders' pass rush.

3. Minnesota Vikings: Charles Demmings, cornerback (5th round)

There will be a lot of new faces on the Minnesota Vikings' defense this coming season, and one of the most talented rookies they brought in this year is 5th-round cornerback Charles Demmings.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, we don't see guys sticking around at the lower levels of competition quite as often as we used to, and that's perhaps why Demmings was selected as late as he was. The Stephen F. Austin State product had six interceptions over the past two seasons, and looks like the ideal fit for an aggressive press-man role at outside corner.

Brian Flores is going to be tasked with getting a number of young players ready to make an early impact, and the Vikings' current projected starters are Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre. Demmings is 6-foot-1, 193 pounds, and could contend for a starting role during training camp.