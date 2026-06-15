NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's biggest Day 3 NFL Draft steal

2. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge rusher (4th round)

With Micah Parsons likely to start the season on the PUP list, and former 1st-round pick Rashan Gary off to the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers will have some openings in their pass rush rotation for a player like Dani Dennis-Sutton.

In early mock drafts last year, Dennis-Sutton made routine appearances in the 1st round of projections. He was thought to be the next Penn State pass rusher to be coveted by NFL teams. While being a 4th-round pick doesn't exactly make him a slouch, it could end up making him more of a steal than a guy with 1st-round expectations obviously would be.

On top of losing Rashan Gary this offseason, rotational player Kingsley Enagbare also left in free agency. The Packers really need young guys to step up, and the opportunity will be there for the taking for someone like Dennis-Sutton, whose size and athletic traits are perfect for coming off the edge in Jonathan Gannon's defense.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keionte Scott, cornerback (4th round)

There may not have been a better all-around value on Day 3 of the NFL Draft than Buccaneers 4th round pick Keionte Scott.

Scott is going to be a starting nickel in the NFL before too long, and the type of physicality he brings to the table will immediately endear him to a coaching staff like the Bucs have. He's so instinctive and has a knack for always being around the football.

When the football constantly finds a guy, that's not happening by accident. His move to Miami this past season was a really good one, and he absolutely loaded up the stat sheet (64 tackles, 13 TFLs, 2 INTs, 5 sacks, 2 FF).

The Bucs got a couple of former Miami prospects who were severely under-drafted. Rueben Bain was their top pick, but he probably went at least 5-10 picks later than he should have. To get his teammate Scott in the 4th round was huge, and this pick will undoubtedly pay immediate dividends.