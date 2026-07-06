NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

14. Chicago Bears: Coby Bryant, safety

The Chicago Bears' defense wasn't really good for the majority of last season, but they did one thing better than anyone else: Create takeaways.

The Bears actually ranked 1st in the NFL in takeaways (33) and 1st in the NFL in fewest giveaways (11), giving them the best turnover differential in the entire league. That's how you win the division in the first year under a new head coach, despite the fact that the defense ranked 29th in yards, 23rd in points allowed, 22nd against the pass, and 27th against the run.

That defense that lived on the takeaways last season lost some significant contributors on the back end, including the team's interception leader, Kevin Byard. Coby Bryant is the Bears' replacement option, coming over from the Super Bowl champion Seahawks where he has 7 INTs over the past two seasons combined.

13. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, running back

The Seattle Seahawks lost quite a few key players from their Super Bowl-winning roster last season, not to mention offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

One of the most notable losses was the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who parlayed his phenomenal postseason (over 400 yards from scrimmage, 4 total TDs) into a big-money contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Seahawks didn't seem to resist Walker leaving all that much, instead opting for Jadarian Price in the 1st round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Price is going to be getting his first real shot at starting snaps in the NFL after playing a backup role to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame the past few years. He's got dynamic traits, but also put the ball on the ground too much last season, and only had 10 catches combined over the last two seasons.

The Seahawks are putting a ton of faith in him, which makes his debut this season highly intriguing.