NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

12. Carolina Panthers: Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher

The Carolina Panthers managed to win the underwhelming NFC South last year, and despite the fact that it only took 8 wins to win the division, there feels to be some serious wind in this team's sails for 2026.

One of the biggest reasons for that is the arrival of free agents Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, two proven players and former first-round picks who bring big-time playmaking ability to the front seven of the vastly improved Carolina defense, but Phillips working out as a big-money signing is the most interesting storyline for this team.

The Eagles traded for Phillips during the 2025 season and hoped to re-sign him, but the Panthers swooped in and made him a better offer. If he can bring a consistent presence off the edge, it will take the Carolina defense to another level.

He had 14 QB hits last season, the most he's had in a year since 2022. He's just 27, so he could really be on the cusp of the best football of his NFL career if he can stay healthy.

11. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, linebacker

Although there's no way of really knowing, it felt like the availability of Arvell Reese with the 5th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was completely unexpected for the New York Giants, and changed their entire draft strategy.

Most mock drafts had Reese coming off the board in the top four overall picks, so the Giants taking him with their top pick was a situation they may not have anticipated. And he was too good to pass on, even after using top picks on pass rushing linebackers like Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux (on top of trading for Brian Burns) in recent years.

Reese's role and usage will be under intense scrutiny all year, but especially early in the season. He was a high-impact player at Ohio State from a number of alignments, so the way John Harbaugh's staff deploys him will be fascinating. He's a top Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate if the Giants play their cards right.