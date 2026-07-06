NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

10. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, linebacker

Speaking of Ohio State linebacker prospects who are Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, Sonny Styles is set to be one of the more anticipated rookies from the entire 2026 draft class.

The 7th overall pick in this year's draft, Styles had one of the most impressive pre-draft workouts you'll ever see. And he's not just an athletic option who doesn't play with instincts, either. He was the green dot player for Matt Patricia's defense last season, and is going to be capable of combining high football IQ with his elite athletic traits.

Dan Quinn's defense was atrocious last season, but adding a player like Styles might feel like having a 12th man out there on the field at times with the speed he's capable of playing the game.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rueben Bain, defensive end

It still makes very little sense that Rueben Bain fell as far down the draft board as he did this Spring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly aren't complaining, as they had the opportunity to scoop up one of the best pass rushers in the entire class without moving up to get him., filling arguably their biggest need in the process.

Bain is coming into the NFL with a huge chip on his shoulder, and justifiably so. Because of his shorter arm length, he went from being a lock for the top 5 overall picks to the middle of the 1st round. He's really well-coached and does a good job of making up for his lack of length by rushing from multiple alignments, and winning with a variety of pass rush moves.