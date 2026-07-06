NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

8. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, safety

The Dallas Cowboys have a brand-new defensive coordinator in 2026 -- former Eagles assistant and Vic Fangio disciple Christian Parker -- and a new centerpiece of their secondary.

For the majority of the 2025 season, Caleb Downs was considered to be arguably the best all-around prospect in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class. Although he doesn't play a premium position in today's NFL, the type of player Downs is for an NFL secondary is still extremely coveted.

He can play all over the formation, and he plays with great instincts and physicality. As a former 5-star recruit, Downs was a three-time All-American at Ohio State, living up to his billing every step of the way. It feels like the Cowboys stole the player in this year's draft with the highest floor and an even higher ceiling.

7. Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon, wide receiver

Although he wasn't the highest draft pick on this list, there is absolutely no doubt that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon is going to be one of the most anticipated newcomers in the entire NFC for 2026.

The Eagles traded away AJ Brown to the New England Patriots, and Lemon was their obvious answer to that move before it was actually made. He was the Biletnikoff Award winner last year at USC, and is one of the toughest playmakers we've seen at the college level in recent years.

Especially with both guys playing at USC, you can see a lot of Amon-Ra St. Brown in Lemon's game. He's certainly not a 1-for-1 replacement for Brown size-wise or even stylistically, but he's still capable of being a high-volume target in his own way.