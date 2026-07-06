NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

4. Atlanta Falcons: Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback

Even though he's probably not the "best" offseason addition for any NFC team in 2026, Tua Tagovailoa is still going to be one of the most highly anticipated.

If Tagovailoa can beat out former 1st-round pick Michael Penix Jr. for a starting job this offseason, it will represent new life for his NFL career after the way things went last year in Miami. The Tua Tagovailoa we saw with the Dolphins was absolutely capable of being a Pro Bowl-caliber player at times, but he also dealt with far too many scary injuries, and has had durability issues dating back to his time at Alabama.

He's got some elite playmakers around him in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. If he can't be a successful reclamation project with the Falcons, it might not be in the cards at all.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Mike Evans, wide receiver

Even though they were the 3rd-place team in their own division last year, the San Francisco 49ers still won 12 games in total and were one of the best teams in the entire NFL.

That was also despite the fact that they dealt with more injuries than just about any other team around the league. The 49ers will give it another shot this season in the injury luck department, but they also added veteran receiver Mike Evans.

Although that doesn't carry the same weight now as if they'd done it five years ago, Evans is still very much capable of being an impact player in Kyle Shanahan's offense this season. The 49ers' receiver room is almost unrecognizable from their teams in recent years. They no longer have any of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, or Jauan Jennings.

It's a new era, but the old, grizzled veteran is coming in to raise the bar. And after spending his entire NFL career with the Bucs, Evans changing teams is one of the most interesting storylines in the NFC this year.