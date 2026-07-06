NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team's most anticipated new addition in 2026

2. Minnesota Vikings: Kyler Murray, quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are trying their best to atone for the cardinal sin of letting a stud quarterback out the front door without even really trying to bring him back.

After winning 14 games with Sam Darnold during the 2024 season, the Vikings stuck to their faith in 1st-round pick JJ McCarthy, only to watch Darnold win the Super Bowl in Seattle last season and be stuck in quarterback purgatory yet again.

They're giving the reclamation project route another shot, bringing in former #1 overall pick and Heisman winner Kyler Murray. Murray has been a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position, but has also dealt with injuries. He's hovered around being an average player since the 2021 season, even when he's been healthy, but the Vikings are believing that Kevin O'Connell and Justin Jefferson can get the best out of him.

1. Los Angeles Rams: Myles Garrett, defensive end

There is no new arrival in the NFC more anticipated this season than Rams defensive end Myles Garrett.

It's been stated many times before, but for the first time in NFL history, the Rams have the reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year on the same roster going into the next season.

This was already a team that could have made a compelling argument as the best overall roster in the NFL, but the addition of Garrett makes them an enviable Avengers-level collection of stars on both sides of the ball.

Garrett set an NFL record last season with 23 total sacks, and he's nearly averaged a sack per game over the course of his entire NFL career, which started all the way back in 2017. He's simply a cheat code off the edge, and we can only imagine how good he will be when his team is consistently playing with a lead.