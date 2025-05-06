NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were sort of a punchline earlier this offseason with the Liam Coen “Duval” video that was going viral, but they have quietly put together a fun offseason. General manager James Gladstone may look like he’s 17 years old, but the dude is clearly sharp as a tack and you have to respect the risk he took by trading up for Travis Hunter in this year’s draft.

Hunter was the best player in the class and the Jaguars are going to actually give him the chance to play both ways.

If this team can stay healthy, they were one of the best up-and-coming rosters in the league back in 2022. They can be a factor in a weak division like the AFC South, and based on our rankings here, they had the best offseason out of any team in the division.

13. Green Bay Packers

The Packers went out and spent big in last year’s NFL Free Agency on Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney, who both turned out to be absolute grand slam signings. This year, they really didn’t do as much spending, but they didn’t really need to, either.

The modest addition of Nate Hobbs in the secondary was a fantastic and underrated addition, and it looks for the time being, like the Packers are going to be keeping Jaire Alexander around. You always love to see the focus on certain positions from GM Brian Gutekunst in the NFL Draft and we saw that this year at receiver (again) and on the offensive line.

The strategy of the Packers has always been a heavy lean on player development and drafting well, and it looks like they did that again this year. Matthew Golden, Anthony Belton, and Savion Williams could be huge additions to an already loaded offense in 2025.