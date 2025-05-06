NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

10. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills made the mistake of signing not one but two guys this offseason to help their defensive line who are going to serve six-game suspensions due to PED violations. Still, the Bills absolutely crushed this offseason when it comes to upgrading in the trenches defensively.

At some point, Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht are going to help this team. They also landed Joey Bosa in free agency and their draft class included TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker. They nailed it there.

In the secondary, the move that made the most headlines was bringing back former first-round pick Tre’Davious White, but getting Maxwell Hairston could loom large for this team. Hairston is a pick-six waiting to happen in the secondary.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

You can’t expect complete continuity after winning a Super Bowl in today’s NFL. Guys are going to leave and go get paid by other teams, and that’s exactly what happened with Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, among others. The Eagles also traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans this offseason, so there’s a considerable amount of change happening defensively. On offense, Mekhi Becton is gone and another NFL Draft reclamation project (Kenyon Green) could be the next success story for offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

But how about this team reloading on the defensive front seven? Jihaad Campbell was a great first-round pick for the Eagles. Free agents Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche are such fun dart throws for this team that could pay dividends over the course of the season, and the Eagles got another young ballhawk for the secondary in Texas’s Andrew Mukuba.