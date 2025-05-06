NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

8. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams kept Matthew Stafford around after more trade rumors. They added Davante Adams after moving on from franchise legend Cooper Kupp. They traded out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and got an extra first-round pick to work with in the much better QB class of 2026.

Les Snead is running a masterclass again.

Poona Ford was a necessary replacement for Bobby Brown IV on the interior defensive line, and the Rams managed to get one of my favorite potential steals in the 2025 NFL Draft class: Linebacker Chris Paul Jr.

The team’s top pick in this year’s draft – tight end Terrance Ferguson – was the top tester at the TE position in this year’s Combine and could be a very underrated addition to an already stellar offense.

7. Arizona Cardinals

I don’t know if I can love the Arizona Cardinals’ offseason more. The Cardinals are banking on progression from their current guys offensively, but defensively is where this team is going to make major strides.

They went out in NFL Free Agency and brought in former Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat, one of the best available EDGE players in free agency this year. They also added Walter Nolen in the first round and surrounded him with veterans like Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson to upgrade a defensive front that desperately needed it.

The Cardinals managed to get Will Johnson in the second round of the draft and perhaps the steal of the draft if he stays healthy. I absolutely love third-round pick Jordan Burch here and think he’s going to make a big impact in year one. The Cardinals have crushed this offseason.