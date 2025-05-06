NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

4. Denver Broncos

Despite having $90 million in dead cap last year, the Denver Broncos managed to crush the NFL Draft, landing a franchise QB in Bo Nix while also developing a bunch of key young players all over their roster.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II won Defensive Player of the Year and a number of players had breakout years for the Broncos, who have one of the best offensive and defensive lines in the league.

The Broncos went out after winning 10 games last season and added Evan Engram at tight end along with RJ Harvey at running back in the 2025 NFL Draft to upgrade the offense, but they might have assembled the top defense in the NFL. The Broncos’ top three additions on that side of the ball were linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron. This Denver defense already led the NFL in sacks last year and now has a bunch of playmakers to take advantage of that rush. They are going to be fun to watch in 2025.

3. Minnesota Vikings

I don’t subscribe to the idea that the Vikings are instantly downgrading with JJ McCarthy taking over as the starting QB in the 2025 season. Many people didn’t buy the idea of Sam Darnold working out under Kevin O’Connell, and look how that turned out.

Even if there are growing pains for McCarthy, the Vikings had a stellar offseason. Bringing back Aaron Jones was fine, but trading for Jordan Mason? I don’t know how you couldn’t love that backfield right now for McCarthy to lean on.

The true work of art this offseason from Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, however, was on the defensive line. The Vikings added both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave just one year after bringing in Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and first-round pick Dallas Turner. That’s how you build a pass rush.

The primary concern for this team is depth and whether or not they could sustain injuries, but the headliner moves were outstanding.