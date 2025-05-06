NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

2. New England Patriots

From the hiring of Mike Vrabel to the upgrades made on both sides of the ball this offseason, I don’t know that you can really argue that many teams have had a better or even comparable offseason to the New England Patriots.

After adding Morgan Moses in free agency, the Patriots used their first-round pick to get more protection for Drake Maye with Will Campbell coming in from LSU. They also added Garrett Bradbury and Jared Wilson to fortify the interior offensive line.

At receiver, the additions of Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins are kind of the perfect additions for what this team really lacked. They also landed one of the best separators in the class with third-round pick Kyle Williams.

A defense that was already tough landed Milton Williams, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis, and Khyiris Tonga in NFL Free Agency. Not many teams did more to upgrade this offseason than the Patriots, and they drafted one of my favorites in the class: Running back TreVeyon Henderson.

1. Chicago Bears

How can you not love what the Chicago Bears have been doing the last couple of years? No matter if it works out or not, and I think it will, the drafting of Caleb Williams has given Ryan Poles a much clearer vision for building this team and roster.

Ben Johnson was probably the best head coaching hire of the 2025 offseason, though time will tell. The Bears added some much-needed experience and talent to their offensive line with the trade to acquire Joe Tuney and the signing of center Drew Dalman. Ozzy Trapilo in the second round gives this team a potential future starter at tackle as well, but the playmakers continue to pour into Chicago.

Colston Loveland at tight end and Luther Burden at receiver in this draft class? That’s just nasty, especially after getting both Williams and Rome Odunze last year.

Defensively, Dennis Allen was a good hire as defensive coordinator and he’s got some fun toys to play with in new arrivals Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, and second-rounder Shemar Turner.

The Bears might mess around and take over the NFC North this season.