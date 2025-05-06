NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

28. Indianapolis Colts

Not everything is dependent upon the quarterback position as far as offseason rankings, but the Colts bringing in Daniel Jones is concerning on multiple levels. This is a guy who was jettisoned in the middle of last season by the team that drafted him. He’s now in line to potentially take the job of the Colts’ recent fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson, which is the primary concern here.

The Colts also are renovating a bit on the interior offensive line, which could be problematic. Assembling an offensive line year over year can be like playing a game of Jenga.

I do love the Colts’ additions to their secondary with Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum. Those two guys addressed major needs and can help this team create extra opportunities for the offense.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Trading away Deebo Samuel and moving on from a number of other key starters was about as indicative of “rebuild” as it gets for any team around the league. In fact, it’s tough to have the 49ers even this high on an offseason rankings list.

They don’t have an extension done with Brock Purdy yet, which isn’t a deal-breaker for a great offseason, but they lost so many guys. Samuel is gone, Dre Greenlaw is gone, Talanoa Hufanga is gone, and Javon Hargrave is gone. Oh, and Charvarius Ward.

Yeah, the 49ers might have had the worst offseason in the entire league. It’s difficult to even focus on who this team actually brought in, but they did emphasize the trenches in the NFL Draft.