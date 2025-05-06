NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

26. Houston Texans

When your young star quarterback is getting hit a ton, it actually does make sense to do some work on the offensive line. But to get rid of your best players on that unit? That doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense.

The Houston Texans moved on from Laremy Tunsil and former first-round pick Kenyon Green, among others this offseason. You can’t blame Nick Caserio for trying to get a spark somehow for that unit as much time as CJ Stroud spent on the ground last year.

The additions at wide receiver loom large for this team. Stefon Diggs is gone and the team showed maybe what it thinks about the long-term health projection of Tank Dell by adding all of Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel this offseason.

25. Kansas City Chiefs

For an offensive line that was already struggling terribly last year, the loss of Joe Thuney stings maybe a little bit more than anyone had hoped. The Chiefs obviously invested quite a bit in potentially fixing the offensive line, not just this offseason but last year as well. They have options on the left side of that line, and they took a worthwhile risk on Josh Simmons in the first round of the draft.

Justin Reid’s departure could end up being a significant loss for this team, but they were able to keep Nick Bolton around in free agency. I loved what the Chiefs did getting some underrated guys on the defensive line in this draft class, but the question marks on the left side of the offensive line loom large.