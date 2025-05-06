NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

20. Atlanta Falcons

The offense is not an issue for the Atlanta Falcons, and they proved that with their approach to the 2025 offseason. I’m not sure a single player was added to this Falcons roster that’s even going to crack the second unit on that side of the ball.

Defensively? This team went all-in, finally.

The Falcons got one of the top steals of the first round of this year’s draft with Georgia’s Jalon Walker falling into their laps, and then they managed to get James Pearce Jr. later in the first round, even though it cost them a future 1st-round pick.

That was probably a worthwhile trade for this team to make because they needed some production off the edge in the worst way. If those two picks can hit like the Falcons think they can, this team can win the NFC South.

19. New York Giants

The signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston really do not move the needle for this Giants team, but the trade to move up and get Jaxson Dart is really fascinating. I’m not saying Dart is going to come in and just light up the league in his first season, but that’s something I’m willing to see play out for this team.

The Giants got Abdul Carter to pair up with the already strong duo of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. With Dexter Lawrence out there as well, the Giants are going to be a tough team in the trenches defensively, and that can raise the floor of this team significantly.

If Wilson can start and not bottom out for this team, they could win nine games and sneak into the playoffs.