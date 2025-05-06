NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

18. Los Angeles Chargers

Although he was oft-injured as a Charger, the loss of Joey Bosa is significant for this team and I’m not sure the Chargers really did enough to replace him. This team had to make some difficult roster decisions for a second consecutive offseason and that was one of them, along with letting go of Kristian Fulton at corner, who played well for them last season.

And they lost both guys to other AFC playoff teams on top of it.

The Chargers did have a great draft class, topped by running back Omarion Hampton. The one-two punch of Hampton and Najee Harris is a huge upgrade for this LA team with Mekhi Becton also coming in to fortify that right side of the offensive line with Joe Alt.

Still, this team had a mixed bag defensively with the aforementioned losses as well as losing run stuffer Poona Ford. Jesse Minter will have to work some more magic.

17. Seattle Seahawks

I think all told, the Seattle Seahawks had such high variance with their offseason moves that you have to put it somewhere in the middle of the league overall.

A clean sweep at the quarterback position is at least interesting with Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, and Jalen Milroe replacing Geno Smith and Sam Howell. I absolutely hate the DK Metcalf trade for this Seahawks team but it’s better to move on too early than too late in those types of situations.

I loved Mike Macdonald going out and getting his own version of Kyle Hamilton in Seattle, but nothing else defensively is really moving the needle for this team, which they desperately needed. This was a very risky offseason for the Seahawks, but it could pay off.