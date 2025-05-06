NFL Power Rankings: Every team's offseason ranked worst to best

16. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason grade, at least in my eyes, is getting carried significantly by their recent 2025 NFL Draft class. I think the Cowboys legitimately got three players who could have gone in the first round with Tyler Booker at guard, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, and cornerback Shavon Revel.

There is an element of risk involved with a guy like Revel, but I like it in the third round. The Cowboys crushed the draft overall, but there are still some major question marks lingering about running back, wide receiver, and with a number of injured players defensively.

I’m also not really buying the Brian Schottenheimer coaching decision, but the Cowboys could bounce back this year simply if Dak Prescott can stay healthy.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the strongest areas of this Buccaneers team last year was their passing attack offensively, and they strengthened a strength in the 2025 NFL Draft with first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka was one of my favorite prospects in this draft class with inside-outside ability, tremendous athletic traits, a team-first mentality, and soft hands. He’s going to fit in nicely with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are both returning to the fold yet again despite so many rumors that the Bucs wouldn’t be able to keep Godwin, in particular.

The success of this offseason defensively for the Bucs is going to depend largely on whether Haason Reddick can give them the juice off the edge they desperately lacked last year. The Bucs were desperate enough last year to call Shaq Barrett out of retirement, so they need Reddick to work out.