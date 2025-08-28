NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC East roster rankings before 2025 season

2. Miami Dolphins

This was a tough division to rank overall, because while the Dolphins may have the 2nd-best roster on paper in the division right now, the arrow is definitely pointing down.

Tua Tagovailoa is the most proven QB in the division outside of Josh Allen, and when he's healthy, that Dolphins offense is tough to stop. He's got tremendous playmakers at the skill positions and the Dolphins are taking a shot on Darren Waller coming out of retirement, bringing his playmaking ability back to the NFL after a brief hiatus to pursue a music career.

Defensively, the Dolphins have some studs in the pass rush department. But as is typically the case with this team, health concerns really lower the floor for that group overall.

Investments have been made in recent draft classes on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but those remains areas of question, not certainty. The Dolphins also have arguably the worst defensive backfield on paper in the NFL right now, and that could be a serious issue. This team is a mixed bag overall, but the top-end talent keeps them 2nd in the AFC East for now.

1. Buffalo Bills

Of course, reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is the tide that raises all boats in the harbor for this team, but general manager Brandon Beane has done a great job overall of keeping things properly stocked on both sides of the ball.

This is one of the deeper Bills teams I can recall in the Josh Allen era, which is saying something. The thing is, the team's depth may have come at the cost of some top-end talent in recent years. Buffalo previously had a little more star power, and new players are sort of creating their own niche in that regard now.

James Cook has been tremendous for this team as a featured offensive weapon. The receivers are young but talented. The offensive line is outstanding.

The Bills remodeled their defensive line this offseason, bringing in veterans and rookies alike to try and bring waves of pass rush come January. They also revamped the defensive backfield with the additions of Maxwell Hairston in the draft and the reunions with players like Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer.

This roster is loaded, and it'll be Super Bowl or bust for 2025.