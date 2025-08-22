NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC QB rankings before the 2025 season begins

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' production has taken a hit over the past two seasons, but 2023 and 2024 have still ended in a Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl berth. On paper, this Chiefs' team isn't quite as good as we are used to seeing, so Mahomes might have to continue carrying the load.

He turns 30 years old this year, so do with that what you will. Mahomes and the Chiefs turn it on when the playoffs roll around, but as of now, he's not quite the best QB in the conference.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP award in the 2025 NFL Season, but I and many other disagreed with the voting, as Lamar Jackson should have taken home his third MVP. Anyway, Allen and the Buffalo Bills were largely seen as 'the team' in the AFC in 2024, but their season again ended thanks to the Chiefs.

There really isn't much that Allen and the Bills haven't done besides making a Super Bowl run, so you have to wonder what it's going to take for this franchise to get over the hump.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was on fire last season, tossing 43 touchdowns in what could have been an MVP season, but Burrow's defense let him down. Cincinnati ended up winning five games in a row to end the season, but their 4-8 start was too much to overcome.

On a broader note, is Joe Burrow getting fed up with the franchise? He's got a Hall of Fame-caliber skillset but is wasting away on the Bengals. You have to wonder if Burrow takes matters into his own hands if 2025 goes like 2024 does?

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The best QB in the NFL and a future Hall of Famer, Lamar Jackson is the top AFC quarterback in our power rankings heading toward the 2025 NFL Season. He should be a three-time MVP and is already the best rushing QB of all-time, period.

Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens collapse when the playoffs roll around, so that is a huge concern, but you can't dispute how good of a player he is and the kind of impact he has on opposing defenses and the game itself.