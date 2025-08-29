NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC South roster rankings before 2025 season

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

It's only the first year of the James Gladstone era as the general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Gladstone didn't inherit a complete dud.

Sure, the Jaguars had one of the five worst records in the NFL last year, but they were ravaged by injuries at key positions. If they can stay healthy, they've got a chance to be a sleeper team in the AFC this coming season.

Trevor Lawrence has proven in the past that he's capable of ascending into the top half of the NFL at the quarterback position. And he's got some really good players to spread the ball around to. The Jags had a Rookie of the Year candidate last year in Brian Thomas Jr., and this year, they've added the best player in the draft: Travis Hunter.

Defensively, the Jaguars actually have a really good-looking group on paper. If they can stay healthy, they might mess around and win nine games.

1. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have Super Bowl aspirations thanks to CJ Stroud at the quarterback position, but do they have a Super Bowl-caliber roster?

The major question mark for this Texans team is going to be the offensive line, where they traded not one but two starting left tackle options this offseason. They loved rookie Aireontae Ersery so much that the Texans not only traded Laremy Tunsil before the draft, but they also traded veteran Cam Robinson before the start of the 2025 season.

That offensive line protecting Stroud will be crucial for Houston's success, obviously, but this team could also be relying on Nick Chubb more than expected in the running game. Joe Mixon is dealing with an injury that could cost him most or all of the 2025 campaign.

Houston's defense has some serious star power with Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, and Derek Stingley Jr., among others. That trio might be the best defensive trio in the league.